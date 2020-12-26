BlackRock Inc. Buys 831,118 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.