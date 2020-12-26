BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,080,231 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 352,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,410,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 781,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ocwen Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE OCN opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.46 million, a PE ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 1.70. Ocwen Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.04 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

