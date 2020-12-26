BlackRock Inc. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

