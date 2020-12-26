BlackRock Inc. Purchases 36,908 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.53% of PAVmed worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in PAVmed by 84.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 100,000 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAVmed stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAVM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PAVmed in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

