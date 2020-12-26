BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 678,241.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

