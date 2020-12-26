BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,347 Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 165.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 73,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPXN opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a one year low of $45.69 and a one year high of $72.19.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

