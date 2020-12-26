BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,665 Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.76% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $47.05.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

