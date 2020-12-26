BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

