BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.82% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

PEBK opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

