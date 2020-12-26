BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) Shares Gap Up to $391.00

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $391.00, but opened at $409.00. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) shares last traded at $399.55, with a volume of 18,048 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.60. The stock has a market cap of £155.27 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

