BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $32,019.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00324613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00029782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

