BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.
Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $3.00 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
