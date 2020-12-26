BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $6,114.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00126469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00191930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00620283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00332224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00056693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00089330 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,271,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,240,366 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

