BOOM Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $6,060.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00134734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.00663073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00164075 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00096181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00060418 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,271,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,240,366 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

