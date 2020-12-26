Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.49. 534,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 465,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

BQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.22% of Boqii as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

