Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPFH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 278,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,297. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $676.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 124.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

