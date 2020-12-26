Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPFH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 278,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,297. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $676.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 124.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.