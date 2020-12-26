Boston Scientific Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

NYSE BSX opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.