BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 1424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.47).

The stock has a market cap of £37.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92.

About BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

