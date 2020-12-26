Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

BRDCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgestone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.43. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

