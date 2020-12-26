Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCOV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.70.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $702.18 million, a PE ratio of -47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brightcove by 558.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

