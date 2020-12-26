Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

