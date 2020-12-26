Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $185,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 96.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,324.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 522,887 shares in the company, valued at $14,138,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200,595 shares of company stock valued at $68,148,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Plug Power stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

