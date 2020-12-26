Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,251 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 610.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 783,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 167,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 573,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

TRST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

