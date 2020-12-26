Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

RKDA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

