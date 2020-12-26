Brokerages Anticipate Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nesco’s earnings. Nesco posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nesco will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nesco.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE NSCO opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.08. Nesco has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

