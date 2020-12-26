Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro also reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Wipro by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 194,650 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.60. 502,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,211. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

