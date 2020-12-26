Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post $1.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $730,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $7.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $19,183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 672.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 205,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. 1,005,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

