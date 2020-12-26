Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post sales of $355.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.02 million and the highest is $365.00 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $386.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

In other news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer acquired 75,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.37. 710,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.