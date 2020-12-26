Wall Street brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,686 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $15,352,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 2,497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $12,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,399. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

