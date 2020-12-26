Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.17. US Foods reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 286,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.91 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

