Brokerages Set Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Target Price at $12.75

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,094. The company has a market cap of $402.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

