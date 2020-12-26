Brokerages Set DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) (ETR:DEZ) PT at €5.98

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) (ETR:DEZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.98 ($7.04).

DEZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

ETR DEZ opened at €5.04 ($5.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 52 week high of €5.79 ($6.81). The company has a market capitalization of $608.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

