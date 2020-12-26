Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $35.57

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOG. UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.11. 408,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.