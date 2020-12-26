Brokerages Set Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Target Price at $5.86

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUSKF shares. Raymond James upgraded Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Husky Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Husky Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS HUSKF opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

