Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target at $22.67

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 56,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,829. The company has a market cap of $375.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after buying an additional 1,941,940 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 811,649 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

