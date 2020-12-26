Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) PT at $114.00

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 43.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $111.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

