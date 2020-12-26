Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Price Target at $413.63

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000,000 after purchasing an additional 290,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,383,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.12. The stock had a trading volume of 119,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

