Brokerages Set Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Target Price at $35.83

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

SALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of SALT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 102,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

