Brokerages Set Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Target Price at GBX 243

Shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 243 ($3.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock opened at GBX 267.60 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £219.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. Superdry plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 515 ($6.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.96.

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 91,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £137,725.50 ($179,939.25). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 180,257 shares of company stock worth $27,393,054.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

