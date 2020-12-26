Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $29.69

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Terex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.