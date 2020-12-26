Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

BPY opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPY. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth $146,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter worth $67,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.