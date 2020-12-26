Brookfield Property Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,112 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,597% compared to the average volume of 537 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

