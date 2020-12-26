BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.42

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $112.42 and traded as high as $140.25. BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at $138.35, with a volume of 7,715,071 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.42.

About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

