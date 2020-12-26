BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.86 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002552 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $57.86 million and approximately $214,427.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00043744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00306407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015951 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

