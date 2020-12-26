BUZZCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $497,085.80 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $497,085.80 and $10.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.