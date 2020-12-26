C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.83.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

