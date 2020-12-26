California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 357 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

