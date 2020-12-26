California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.49 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 233,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 82,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.53. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

