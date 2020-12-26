California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.85 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 12.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brady has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

