California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.91 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of FormFactor worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.41. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

